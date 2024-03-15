Telangana High Court Clears Release of ‘Razakar’ Movie

A movie titled ‘Razakar’ is set to hit theatres across Telangana today. The film tackles a sensitive period in Indian history, depicting the events that unfolded in Hyderabad State after the country's independence.

However, the release faced resistance from the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). The group expressed concerns that the movie could inflame tensions, hurting the sentiments of both Hindu and Muslim communities. They argued that the film might portray Muslims in a negative light.



Despite these concerns, the Telangana High Court ruled in favour of the movie's release. The court acknowledged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the official body authorised to censor movies in India, had already cleared the film with an ‘A’ certificate, signifying it's suitable for adult audiences only.



Furthermore, the court pointed out that the APCR has the option to approach the CBFC itself and seek a review of the film's certification. This legal recourse allows the group to present their arguments directly to the film certification body.



‘Razakar’ is all set to release tomorrow in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy and directed by Yata Satyanarayana, the movie has been described by the director as an attempt to educate younger generations about a crucial chapter in Hyderabad's history.

