Telugu Film Producer KP Chowdary Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Goa

Telugu film producer KP Chowdary, also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, is believed to have died by suicide in Goa.

His friends in the film industry said he had been upset due to his arrest in a drug case and financial problems.

Chowdary, from Khammam district, entered the film industry in 2016 and was the producer of the Telugu movie Kabali. In 2023, he was arrested by the Cyberabad Police with 93 grams of cocaine. The police found that he had connections with people in the film industry and business world. He was reportedly getting ganja from a Nigerian national named Petit Ebuzer and was using it for himself and selling it in his circle. Chowdary was also linked to drug dealer Edwin Nunes, who had been arrested earlier.

Chowdary later moved to Goa, where he opened a club, but his business failed. Even though he faced financial losses, he kept good relationships with many celebrities in the industry.