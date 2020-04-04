Tollywood: Telugu girl's special song in PSPK 27

Tollywood: Tentatively called PSPK 27, Pawan Kalyan's next film is set in the times of the Mughal era. Pawan Kalyan is playing the role of a king turned robber in the film. It seems that there will be a lot of action scenes in the film. These action sequences will be the major highlights of the movie. The makers are considering to title this film as Virupaksha. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal are playing the other pivotal roles in this period action drama. This film is being produced by AM Ratnam.

The interesting buzz is that Pujitha Ponnada who acted in a key role in the film Rangasthalam is doing a special song in the film. She recently shot for the song and is also acting in a couple of scenes.

The film has completes a couple of schedules until now. Currently, the shoot got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will get resumed mostly in July. The team is planning to release the film in early next year.