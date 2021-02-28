Telugu Version of Yash's Gajakesari to Be Released On March 5

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash's fame and name are going beyond boundaries. He now has fans throughout the country as he has become a pan India star, thanks to his all time famous movie KGF Chapter 1.

His KGF movie has become a super hit in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. People of Telugu states who like mass movies have got fidaa over Yash and turned ardent followers of this actor.

There is a lot of demand for Yash's movies in Telugu states. As a result, producers are releasing some of his old movies after dubbing them into Telugu language. The teaser of his superhit movie "Gaja Kesari" which was released in the year 2014 is being released on February 26.

The dubbed Telugu version of this movie will be released on March 5 in both the Telugu states, as per reports. The movie which has a good mix of fight sequences, love, comedy, and emotions and is the perfect mass masala movie which the Telugu audience likes, the filmmakers feel.

Gajakesari was directed by S Krishna and was produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra. The movie had Amulya in the lead role along with Ananth Nag, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Girija Lokesh and Mandya Ramesh in the star cast. John Vijay and Prabhakar were seen in Villain roles in the movie. Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 will be released on July 16. It may be recalled that the distribution rights for Telugu states were bought by the famous Telugu producer Dil Raju for a whopping sum.