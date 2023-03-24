The First Glimpse Of Samyukta From Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha Movie Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's young actress Samyukta is all in the best phase of her career having a handful of movies. Well, she is essaying the lead actress role in Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha movie. On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, the makers launched the first look poster of Tej and treated the netizens. But Samyukta dropped a post asking the makers about her first glimpse in a funny way. So, keeping their promise, they unveiled the promo of the "Nachavule Nachavule…" song and also disclosed the first glimpse of beautiful Samyukta…



Even Tej and Samyukta shared the promo of the "Nachavule Nachavule…" song on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, she also wrote, "Here' the Glimpse of #NachavuleNachavule from #Virupaksha https://youtu.be/etk52hxCX2w Full Song out Today !"

The promo showcases Tej falling for Samyukta in his first meet itself… She looked beautiful in classy attire with the backdrop of village! The full song will be out today itself in a couple of hours.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with a fire background and the village people discussing about some unknown and superstitious problem. Even a few mysterious deaths also intensify the fear. When they try to chase and solve the problem they only think of the 'Virupaksha' book. Then enters Sai Dharam Tej who tries to fight with the problem which cannot be seen or sensed. So, he needs to fight with an unknown force and also looked awesome in the fight sequences and the exciting investigating part!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!