The first weekend box office collections of a Writer Padmabhushan, were a huge blockbuster.

Actor Suhas is making a name for himself by taking on diverse roles in each of his films. His recent performance as a villain in "HIT 2" surprised everyone, and his film "Colour Photo," released during the COVID-19 pandemic, earned praise from Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Suhas' latest film, "Writer Padmabhushan," was released on Friday, February 3rd. Directed and written by Shanmukha Prasanth, the film has received positive reviews from audiences. Suhas plays a middle-class youth named Padmabhushan, with Ashish Vidyarthi and Rohini as his parents in the movie.



According to trade reports, "Writer Padmabhushan" had a successful opening weekend, collecting over Rs 5 crores worldwide for 3 days. This marks a career-best for Suhas, and the film has also performed well overseas, grossing over $200k at the USA box office and surpassing the 1 crore mark in Nizam.



Trade circles predict the film to collect over 10 crores worldwide in its full run. The film saw improved collections from its first day to its third, with the latter recording impressive numbers. The movie follows 25-year-old aspiring author Padmabhushan, who sets off on a roller-coaster ride of fun, simple emotions with his middle-class family. The cinematography was done by Venkat R. Shakamuri, editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan and Siddharth Thatholu, and the soundtrack was composed by Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak.

