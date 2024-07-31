‘The journey of Viswam’ offers tantalizing preview stylish and action-packed sequences

The much-anticipated film "Viswam," featuring the first collaboration between Macho Star Gopichand and stylish director Sreenu Vaitla, is nearing the end of production. To kick off the promotional campaign, the filmmakers released a video titled "The Journey Of Viswam," offering a tantalizing preview of the film’s stylish and action-packed sequences.

"The Journey Of Viswam" showcases visually stunning and well-choreographed action scenes designed to captivate audiences. Alongside its dynamic action, the film promises significant comedic elements aimed at providing hearty entertainment. This blend of high-octane moments and humor reflects Sreenu Vaitla’s signature style, balancing intense action with lighthearted comedy.

Shot in picturesque locations, the film's aesthetic appeal is highlighted in the promotional video. Gopichand’s performance stands out for its stylish intensity, combined with a humorous touch. Kavya Thapar is introduced as the leading lady, adding to the film's charm.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios, "Viswam" boasts an impressive technical team. KV Guhan handles cinematography, Chaitan Bharadwaj scores the music, and Gopi Mohan, known for his work on various Sreenu Vaitla blockbusters, has written the screenplay. Amar Reddy Kudumula edits the film, with Kiran Manne as the art director.

As "Viswam" prepares for its release, audiences can look forward to a high-voltage action entertainer that promises a thrilling ride through picturesque terrains, intense action, and rib-tickling humor.