The Lyrical Video Of Chiranjeevi's Godfather Title Song Is Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain his fans with Godfather movie for this Dussehra festival. Being the remake of the Lucifer movie, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, they unveiled the lyrical video of the title song and dropped it on social media raising the expectations on the movie.

Chiranjeevi also shared the song on his Twitter page along with the makers and treated all his fans on this Batukamma festival… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "The Massive and Majestic aura of Megastar @KChiruTweets #GodFather Title Song out now https://youtu.be/qhNKSGPa7zs #GodFatherOnOct5th @BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja #Nayanthara @ActorSatyaDev @MusicThaman @ramjowrites @ProducerNVP @saregamasouth".

The song is awesome and it showcases the dynamic characteristics of the Godfather from the movie. 'Saraswatiputhira' Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics, Singers Anudeep Dev, Aditya Iyengar, Raghuram, Saicharan Bhaskaruni, Arjun Vijay, Ritesh G Rao, Chaitu Satsangi, Bharat, Arun Kaundinya and Sri Krishna awesome crooning and SS Thaman's composition took the song to the next level!

Going with the trailer, it started off by showcasing the Chief Minister of the state passing away. So the fight for the seat starts and the heat in the political drama makes the antagonists play a mind game to grab the seat. But here, Chiru aka Godfather makes his entry into the politics after 20 years and tries to settle down the situation to pick the right candidate for the Chief Minister's seat. His prison scenes and action sequences reveal a part of his flashback. Then enters Salman Khan, who calls Godfather as his big brother and stands by his side taking action on the antagonists. Satya Dev tries to stop the duo and on the other hand, Nayanthara is also seen opposing Godfather's entry. So, we need to wait and watch how Godfather cools the political drama in the state.

Godfather will hit the big screens on 5th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie… He is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannah as the lead actresses.