The Lyrical Video Of ‘Damidi Semanthi’ Song From Krishna Vamsi’s ‘Rangamarthanda’ Is All Lovely

Tollywood's ace director Krishna Vamsi is all known for his lovely family dramas. Be it Murari, Khadgam or Govindudu Andarivadele, all of them showcase beautiful family values and romantic love tales. Now, he is back with another such family drama 'Rangamarthanda' having his wife Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj in the lead roles along with RRR sensation Rahul Sipligunj and Shivatmika Rajsekhar in pivotal roles. As the digital promotions of this song are in full swing, the makers launched the lyrical video of the last song, "Damidi Semanthi…" and treated all the music lovers! Being ace musician Illayaraja's musical, one definitely adds it to their playlist!



Krishna Vamsi shared the lyrical video of this beautiful native song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "ఇప్పుడు రంగమార్తాండ ఆఖరి పాట పూర్తిగా...... మీక్కూడా నచ్చుతుందని ఆశిస్తూ - https://youtu.be/U-2bHiM1dFE".

Going with the lyrical video, it showcased Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan in a party… He will be teasing his lovely wife through this song and looked stylish in a suit while our dear Ramya looked classy! Even Shivatmika and Rahul Sipligunj also looked graceful in the song!

Rangamarthanda has an ensemble cast of Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Shivathmika Rajashekar and Ali Reza. This Krishna Vamsi directorial is produced by Kalipu Madhu and S. Venkat Reddy under the Raja Shyamala Entertainments and Housefull Movies banners.

This movie will hit the theatres on 22nd March, 2023…