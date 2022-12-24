The Lyrical Video Of 'Maa Bava Manobhavalu' Song From Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Is Out

Yesterday night the makers of Balakrishna's most-awaited movie Veera Simha Reddy shared the promo of the new single "Maa Bava Manonhavalu…" and raised the expectations on the song being the special number of the movie. Off late, they dropped the complete lyrical video and showcased the glitz and glamour of Honey Rose and Chandrika Ravi in the song. Even Balakrishna's also rocked with his modish avatar and danced his best to the fast beat number.

Along with sharing the song, they also wrote, "Party playlist ki MASSive addition #MaaBavaManobhavalu song from #VeeraSimhaReddy out now - https://youtu.be/nZdynKgHcNI Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all a special party number and holds the glitz and glamour of the cameo appearances. Thaman's amazing composition and Ramajogaiah Sastry's lyrics took the song to the next level!

Well, the lyrical video is launched at the Sandhya 35MM theatre RTC X road. The makers organised a special event for the song launch and treated the fans of Balakrishna…

Casting Details of Veera Simha Reddy:

• Nandamuri Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy

• Shruti Haasan as Sandhya

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Padma

• Honey Rose as Deepthi

• Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

• P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

• Lal

• Chandrika Ravi

This Gopichand Malineni project is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Veera Simha Reddy will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.