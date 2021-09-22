The Lyrical Video Of Melodious Single 'Manasulone Nilichipoke' Is Out From Naga Shourya's 'Varudu Kavalenu'

Post lockdown, the film industry is in full swing. Well, along with announcing the release dates, the makers are also keeping the movie buffs stick to social media with their crazy updates. Out of all, these days, the lyrical videos of the songs are creating noise! Be it Pushpa's "Daakko Daakko Meka…" or Sumanth's "Alone Alone…" song from Malli Modalaindi have touched the hearts with their awesome videos. Now, young hero Naga Shourya also won the hearts with his romantic single "Manasulone Nilichipoke…". The lyrical video of this song has been released a few minutes ago and within a less span of time, it garnered millions of views with its soothing and heart-touching lyrics and composition.



Naga Shourya and producer Naga Vamsi shared the lyrical video of the "Manasulone Nilichipoke…" song on their Twitter pages and treated their fans… Check out!

This is a complete beautiful and melodious song… The lyrical video showcased how Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma fall for each other and try to express their feelings. Shourya looked handsome in his classy attires and Ritu also stole the hearts with her awesome screen presence and trendy look! A few BTS scenes from the sets also made the lyrical video worth watching. Chinmayi Sripaada created magic with her beautiful voice and Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry once again proved his mettle with those heart-touching lyrics. Vishal Chandrashekhar's composition took the song to the next level. On the whole, it is one of the blockbusters of the music charts.

Sharing the lyrical video, producer Naga Vamsi wrote, "The breezy & vibrant melody #ManasuloneNilichipoke is here. Sit back & enjoy the soulful composition".

Going with the plot, the teaser showcases Ritu Varma's headstrong attitude and she is still single even after turning 30. She keeps on rejecting the boys saying some or the other reason and this makes her mother get irked. But then our handsome Naga Shourya enters the screen and falls for this beauty.

Varudu Kavalenu movie is being directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma are handling the camera work while Vishal Chandrashekhar's awesome BGM took the teaser to the next level.

Well, Naga Shourya's Lakshya movie is also ready to hit the screens and the release date will be announced soon. Along with these two movies, he is also having a couple of other projects like Police Vari Hecharika, Untitled film directed by Anish Krishna, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai in his kitty. Thus, he is all busy and in the best phase of his career!