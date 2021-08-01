The Most-Awaited 'Dosti' Song From Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR Is Out

RRR song Dosti: On the occasion of Friendship Day, the makers of the magnum opus RRR movie have kept their promise and released the 'Dosti' song. It is creating noise on social media and showcased the 5 young singers Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Yazin Nazir, Hemachandra and Vijay Yesudas on fire crooning this 'Friendship' themed song. Even the music director of this movie MM Keeravani is also seen in this video and showcased his best by playing the piano!



The makers released the 'Dosti' song on their official Twitter page and treated their fans on this special day… Take a look!

The makers shared the 'Dosti' song in this post and also shared the Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam video links.

Even director SS Rajamouli also shared this song on his Twitter page and termed the lead characters of his movie as the powerful opposing forces. "This Friendship day, witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces - RamarajuFire& Bheem".

The video started off with young Tollywood singer Hemachandra crooning the song. He gave his best and raised the expectations on the movie describing the characterization of the lead actors. Thereafter other 4 singers Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Yazin Nazir and Vijay Yesudas also join him and make the video worth watching with their awesome singing skills! Even the music director MM Keeravani is also seen playing the piano and gave the best tune to this friendship-themed song. At the last, both the lead actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan make their entry twinning in black suits and join their hands as shown in the poster. Even the awesome fire background also made the video own that spectacular aura! The lyrics penned by Azad Varadaraj are just awesome and perfectly described the characteristics of the lead actors and their strong bond.

Even the lead actors Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt also shared the 'Dosti' song on their Twitter pages and shared their happiness with all their fans on this special day.

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is being directed by SS Rajamouli and has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja in the lead roles. Glam dolls Alia Bhatt and Olivia will be seen as the lead ladies of this highly anticipated film. Coming to the plot, it is a totally and fictional periodic tale. Ram Charan will essay the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt will be seen as his Sita. While Junior NTR will be seen as tribal fighter Komaram Bheem and Olivia will be seen as his love interest.

Bollywood ace actor Ajay Devgn is also roped in to play an important character while Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody will also be seen in pivotal roles.

RRR movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores. This movie will hit the big screens on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.