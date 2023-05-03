The New Schedule Of Meher Ramesh And Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ Will Begin Tomorrow

Being the Vedalam remake, there are many expectations of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar. Already the makers wrapped up the major part and now they are all set to begin a new schedule in Kolkata tomorrow. They shared this great news by dropping the pics of the filmmaker and lead actor on social media… Chiru already bagged the biggest hit of his career with Waltair Veerayya this year now he is all set to hit the theatres in August with Bholaa Shankar.

Along with sharing the pics, the makers also wrote, “The new schedule of Mega @KChiruTweets's #BholaaShankar will begin in Kolkata from tomorrow. A few major sequences will be shot in this schedule at the premises of Yamahanagari. In Theatres on AUG 11th”.

The pics showcased Meher Ramesh and Chiranjeevi reaching Kolkata and posed to cams after landing in the airport.

Here is the video of the Bholaa Shankar team reaching the Yamaha Nagari, Kolkata... Meher Ramesh, Chiru and others landed in the airport...

In the earlier released May Day special posters, Chiranjeevi looked awesome as a taxi driver. He is seen standing near his car holding a cup of tea… In the next poster, he is seen sitting in his taxi with swag! Even the colourful backdrop also raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar’s sister, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi Shivamani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya Akkala, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Getup Srinu and Lobo.

According to the sources, 80% of the shooting is completed and by June, makers are planning to wrap it up. Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister while Tamannah will portray the role of his love interest in this family entertainer.

Bholaa Shankar movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023…