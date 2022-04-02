The Panchu Kattu Dong From Nani’s ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ Will Be Out On This Date

Today being the Ugadi festival, most of the Tollywood makers have treated the movie buffs and netizens by releasing festive special updates from their upcoming movies… Even Nani's Ante Sundaraniki makers also dropped a good news and shared the release date of the first single "The Pancha Kattu…".



Nani also shared the new poster of the song and shared this good news to all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also extended festive wishes to all his fans… "శ్రీ శుభకృత నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు ! Promotions and celebrations begin on this auspicious day with the first song announcement #ThePanchaKattu song! Arriving this 6th April".

Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh is the lead actress and she is making her debut into Tollywood. Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the upcoming 'Avakaya' season i.e in Summer, 2022! So, we need to enjoy the Avakaya season with a glass of wine and cake! Earlier the makers announced 7 release dates (22 April 2022, 29 April 2022, 6 May 2022, 20 May 2022, 27 May 2022, 3 June 2022, and 10 June 2022) and now they finalised 10th June, 2022 from these 7 release dates. This movie also has Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in the prominent roles.

Along with this movie, Nani also announced the 'Dasara' movie earlier and is all set to treat his fans with the double treat in 2022!