‘The Paradise’ shoot on full swing; a massive action sequence being shot at RFC

Natural Star Nani’s much-anticipated film The Paradise is shaping up to be a grand cinematic spectacle. Reuniting with director Srikanth Odela after their Dussehra blockbuster, Nani is aiming for a global impact with this ambitious project, being bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.

Currently, a high-octane action sequence is being filmed at Ramoji Film City (RFC), on a massive specially constructed set. Renowned stunt coordinator Real Satish is choreographing the sequence, with support from international stunt masters, promising an adrenaline-pumping highlight in the movie.

What sets The Paradise apart is its global vision. The film is scheduled to release in eight languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish—marking a bold step for Telugu cinema into international markets.

The title poster and recently released glimpses have significantly heightened anticipation. With Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander composing the background score, the teaser left audiences thrilled by Nani’s fierce screen presence, powerful dialogues, and stunning visuals.

With its grand scale, international appeal, and a star-studded team, The Paradise is fast becoming one of the most awaited releases of 2026. The film will hit theatres worldwide on March 26, 2026, and is expected to deliver a gripping mix of action, emotion, and cinematic brilliance.

Nani fans and global audiences alike are in for a treat as The Paradise promises to take Telugu cinema to new heights.