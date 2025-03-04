'The Paradise' Teaser Shatters Records with 23M Views in 24 Hours

The teaser for 'The Paradise – Raw Statement,' featuring Nani, has been released in eight languages, marking a first in Telugu cinema. The response has been overwhelming, with audiences worldwide engaging across multiple platforms.

The teaser quickly gained traction, trending across social media and YouTube. Within 24 hours of its release, 'The Paradise' teaser recorded over 23 million views across all languages, solidifying its viral status.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, this film marks his second collaboration with Nani. Industry insiders and fans have praised the teaser, highlighting Nani’s intense screen presence and the gripping narrative style showcased by Odela.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film boasts a high production budget, evident in the teaser's visual and technical quality. The substantial investment signals an ambitious cinematic experience.

'Paradise' is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2026. With an early wave of anticipation, the film is expected to be one of the major releases in Telugu cinema next year.