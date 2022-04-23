The Pre-Release Event Of Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan’s ‘Acharya’ Movie Is Live

Tollywood is eagerly awaiting to watch the Megastar's Acharya movie on the big screens. As RRR, Bheemla Nayak, KGF: Chapter 2 have showed off their prowess on the big screens with their terrific collections. Now, it's the turn of Acharya movie and it is expected to hit the screens with a bang as Chiru will be seen on the screens after a couple of years. As the release date is nearing, the makers are dropping interesting updates on social media. Earlier they dropped the lyrical video of the "Lahe Lahe..." song and created buzz and a few hours ago, they dropped the second promo of this song showcasing a glimpse of Chiru's awesome dance movements! As it is all known that the grand pre-release event of this movie will begin at 6 PM, the makers shared the live link and treated all the fans of megastar!

Along with sharing a new poster of the movie, the makers also wrote, "A lot of surprises coming your way Witness the Grand #AcharyaPreReleaseEvent from 6 PM - https://youtu.be/2HJBzBtPnxQ #AcharyaOnApr29 Megastar @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan #Sivakoratala @hegdepooja

@SonuSood #Manisharma @NavinNooli @DOP_Tirru @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro".

Chiru is all dancing in the poster with a smile and sported in a casual denim avatar!

Here is the new promo of the "Lahe Lahe…" song… Chiru is seen dancing his best in the song and treated all his fans once again!

A few days ago the makers dropped the trailer of the Acharya movie and going with it showcases Ram Charan Tej and his motherland Dharmasthali. Ram Charan first tries to protect his people from the hands of antagonists who try to occupy their place. But then Chiranjeevi enters the scene and takes the place of Ram Charan aka Siddha and stands by the side of the Dharmasthali people. It is said that the plot shows the fight of Acharya and Siddha against the Endowments Department who try to take over temple funds and donations.

Acharya movie is helmed by the director Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This film is bankrolled by his son Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja also holds an extended cameo role 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!







