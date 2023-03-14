The Promo Of The Peppy Single 'Veyyinokka' From Ravi Teja And Megha Akash's Ravanasura Movie Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is all set to hit the theatres with a complete action thriller 'Ravanasura' soon. It has glam doll Megha Akash as the lead actress and Sushant in the prominent role. As the release date is nearing, the makers already unveiled the teaser and now they dropped the promo of the peppy single, "Veyyinokka…" and showcased a glimpse of lead actor's chemistry!

Along with the makers, even Ravi Teja and Megha Akash shared the song promo on their social media pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, Megha also wrote, "When classic meets contemporary https://youtu.be/hVZl_XrQfLY #Veyyinokka song promo from #Ravanasura out now. Full lyrical song releasing tomorrow @ 4:05PM @RaviTeja_offl @sudheerkvarm @rameemusi @AbhishekPicture @RTTeamWorks".

Going with the promo, Ravi Teja rocked it with his energetic steps and Anurag Kulkarni is once again all ready to deliver a rocking song to treat music lovers. The full song will be unveiled tomorrow @ 4:05 PM.

Going with the teaser, it is all intense and intriguing… the plot revolves around a serial killer and his crimes. Ravi Teja seems to be the villain but nothing is confirmed and even Sushant seemed silent but intense in the teaser. Jayaram who essayed the role of an investigative officer tries to chase the mystery behind the murders and tries to find a similar signature clue of the culprit! So, we need to wait and watch to know who the real culprit is. Even Ravi Teja's last dialogue, "Sita ni teesukellalante samudram datite saripodu ea Ravanasurudini daati vellali" also raises the expectations on the movie. The 'Danger' mark on the mirror at the end reveals the intensity of the plot.

Casting Details of Ravanasura:

• Ravi Teja

• Sushanth

• Jayaram

• Anu Emmanuel

• Megha Akash

• Faria Abdullah

• Daksha Nagarkar

• Pujita Ponnada

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!

Ravi Teja is also part of Tiger Nageswara Rao movie and it is being directed by Vamsee and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.