The Release Date Of Nani’s 30th Movie Is Locked

Tollywood's ace actor Nani bagged the biggest blockbuster of his career with Dasara movie this year. Now, he is once again ready to treat his fans and movie buffs with his 30th movie this year. Off late, the makers locked the date and are ready to bring the movie on to the silver screens on the occasion of the Christmas festival. Already we have clarity on 2024's Pongal race and now the Christmas race of 2023 will have Venkatesh's Saindhav and Nani's 30th movie. Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur is all set with her second Tollywood movie with this family entertainer. The makers dropped a beautiful poster of Nani and unveiled the release date on social media…

Along with the makers, even Nani, Mrunal Thakur and director shared the release date posters on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

2023 had to end with a celebration 💙 DECEMBER 21st :)#Nani30 pic.twitter.com/pFQTbAXF6e — Nani (@NameisNani) April 15, 2023

Along with sharing the release date poster, Nani also wrote, "2023 had to end with a celebration DECEMBER 21st #Nani30".

The poster showcased Nani holding a little girl with all love!

Well, this movie is tentatively titled as Nani 30 and will be directed by debutant Shouryuv and will be produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) under the Vyra Entertainments banner. Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to act in her second Tollywood movie. Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes while Sanu John Varughese will handle the cinematography field.