The Release Date Of Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ Is Locked

Tollywood's Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career… He is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. His latest one 'Ravanasura' is all ready to hit the theatres in the second week of April. Already the promotions of this action entertainer are in full swing. Off late, the makers of his next movie 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' also announced the release date of this biopic and created noise all over. Being a biopic, this energetic actor will step into the shoes of the notorious thief of the 1970s Tiger Nageswara Rao.



Even Ravi Teja also shared the release date poster of Tiger Nageswara Rao movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

This year it's going to be extra special for us all 😊#TigerNageswaraRao's HUNT begins on October 20th :))) pic.twitter.com/vCOXJdiZ9k — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 29, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "This year it's going to be extra special for us all #TigerNageswaraRao's HUNT begins on October 20th". The poster is all amazing as it showcased Ravi Teja aka Tiger standing on a running train with the backdrop of complete smoke!

With this announcement, the race for Dussehra has already begun… Already Ram Potheneni and Boyapati Sreenu's untitled is releasing on the same date. Now, Ravi Teja is all set to lock the horns with this young hero. Anyway, the festival season mostly never disappoints as it is the beginning of the holiday season and the audience will watch all the new releases! For instance, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy turned into blockbusters in the last Pongal season!

Speaking about Tiger Naheswara Rao movie, Bollywood's young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. This film is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers. Well, Bollywood's ace actress Anupam Kher is also essaying a prominent role in this movie. Hemalatha Lavanam who is seen walking on the road along with two other ladies at the night! Even senior actress Renu Desai is also making her comeback with this movie… She is essaying the role of Hemalatha Lavanam who was a social worker who protested against untouchability and the imbalance in the social system.

Tiger Nageswara Rao movie will hit the theatres on 20th October, 2023!