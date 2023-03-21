The runtime for Nani's film Dasara has been revealed

The highly anticipated South Indian movie, Dasara, starring Natural star Nani, is set to break box office records. Directed and written by Srikanth Odela, the film marks his directorial debut. Since the release of the Dasara trailer, it has taken social media by storm and has broken records by receiving millions of views. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release, which promises to present Nani in an unseen persona. Dasara has completed its necessary censor procedures and is scheduled to premiere on March 30.

According to rumors, the film has received a U/A certificate of clearance from the Central Board of Film Classification (CBFC). With a running duration of 2 hours and 36 minutes, Dasara is sure to keep audiences across the country entertained. Fans of the movie are going above and beyond to make it a big event and celebrate it as a festival.

Nani himself posted the film's U/A certification poster on Twitter, which has already garnered a lot of attention. The movie was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi and stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar alongside Nani. The film, which features music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc, is set for a nationwide release on March 30.