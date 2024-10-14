Live
- Yousta continues accelerated expansion
- Two accused released on bail given warm reception
- Centipede found in idli, hotel sealed
- YSRCP suffers setback in Konaseema district
- Apple Eyes 2027 for Smart Glasses and Camera-Equipped AirPods
- Grand Dasara celebrations across erstwhile Karimnagar district
- SP participated in Shastra puja
- Vizianagaram decks up for Pydithalli festival
- Attacks on TDP office, Naidu residence: Govt hands over cases to CID
- Grand Dasara festival celebrations in Mancherial
Just In
The Thought-provoking Film Utsavam Receives Unanimous Positive Response On Amazon Prime
During the festive season of Dussehra, movie buffs are provided enough entertainment with new arrivals in theatres and streaming platforms.
During the festive season of Dussehra, movie buffs are provided enough entertainment with new arrivals in theatres and streaming platforms. Interim, the recent emotional drama and thought-provoking film ‘Utsavam’ has made its debut on OTT. Directed by Arjun Sai and produced by Suresh Patil, the film features a stellar cast including Dilip Prakash, Regina Cassandra, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nasser, Brahmanandam, Ali, Prema, LB Sri Ram, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Aamani, and Sudha. It received optimistic response during its theatrical release last month.
The film Utsavam is about the revival of theatre and Surabhi Natakalu. The storyline resonates with today's generation. This emotional, youthful love drama, has managed to enthrall audiences. Now, the movie is available on OTT platforms, having premiered on Amazon Prime on October 11, coinciding with Dussehra. Released through Big Fish Cinemas, it received unanimous positive response from all corners.
The cinematography by Rasool Ellore and music by Anup Rubens are standout features of ‘Utsavam.’ The OTT audience is now ready to celebrate ‘Utsavam’ in grand style. Don’t miss to watch this thought-provoking movie on Amazon Prime along with your families during this Dussehra weekend.
Cast: Dilip Prakash, Regina Cassandra, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nazar, Brahmanandam, Ali, Prema, LB Sri Ram, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Amani, Sudha, and others.
Technical Crew:
Banner: Hornbill Pictures
Direction: Arjun Sai
Production: Suresh Patil
Cinematography: Rasool Ellore
Music: Anup Rubens
Editing: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao
Dialogues: Ramana Gopishetty
Digital Acquisition Partner: Big Fish Cinemas