The Thought-provoking Film Utsavam Receives Unanimous Positive Response On Amazon Prime

During the festive season of Dussehra, movie buffs are provided enough entertainment with new arrivals in theatres and streaming platforms. Interim, the recent emotional drama and thought-provoking film ‘Utsavam’ has made its debut on OTT. Directed by Arjun Sai and produced by Suresh Patil, the film features a stellar cast including Dilip Prakash, Regina Cassandra, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nasser, Brahmanandam, Ali, Prema, LB Sri Ram, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Aamani, and Sudha. It received optimistic response during its theatrical release last month.



The film Utsavam is about the revival of theatre and Surabhi Natakalu. The storyline resonates with today's generation. This emotional, youthful love drama, has managed to enthrall audiences. Now, the movie is available on OTT platforms, having premiered on Amazon Prime on October 11, coinciding with Dussehra. Released through Big Fish Cinemas, it received unanimous positive response from all corners.

The cinematography by Rasool Ellore and music by Anup Rubens are standout features of ‘Utsavam.’ The OTT audience is now ready to celebrate ‘Utsavam’ in grand style. Don’t miss to watch this thought-provoking movie on Amazon Prime along with your families during this Dussehra weekend.

Cast: Dilip Prakash, Regina Cassandra, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nazar, Brahmanandam, Ali, Prema, LB Sri Ram, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Amani, Sudha, and others.

Technical Crew:

Banner: Hornbill Pictures

Direction: Arjun Sai

Production: Suresh Patil

Cinematography: Rasool Ellore

Music: Anup Rubens

Editing: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Dialogues: Ramana Gopishetty

Digital Acquisition Partner: Big Fish Cinemas