The Title Song 'King Of The Crowd' From Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty Is Out

It is all known that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's upcoming movie Rama Rao On Duty is all set to release this month and thus the makers are creating noise on social media with their amazing digital updates. Off late, they dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the powerful plot and now, they dropped the title track of this movie and the lyrical video also made us witness Ravi Teja in a unique appeal fighting for the people…

Ravi Teja also shared the lyrical video of the title track "King Of The Crowd…" on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "Here's #KingOfTheCrowd , The Title Song of #RamaRaoOnDuty ! The Mass and Magnanimity of RamaRao perfectly defined by my man @directorsarat! http://youtu.be/tYuTOshZyF8 @Divyanshaaaaaa @rajisha_vijayan @sathyaDP @SLVCinemasOffl @rtteamworks @LahariMusic".

Going with the song, it's a complete English one and it described the greatness of the lead actor. Lavita Lobo's amazing crooning and Sarath Mandava's lyrics took the song to the next level.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it showcased Ravi Teja as the 'Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector' and he will run a special operation to chase the mystery and help the villagers. Well, Venu who is making his comeback is seen as a Police officer in this movie!

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles in this movie.

This Sarath Mandava's directorial is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Venu Thottempudi is also part of this most-awaited movie and he is back to the big screens after 9 long years. He was last seen in the Ramachari movie and then took a long break…

Along with this movie, Ravi Teja is also busy working for Dhamaka, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Waltair Veerayya movies. Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners.

Coming to the Dhamaka movie, it is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie! This is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. It will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan.

Earlier Ramarao On Duty was scheduled to release on 17th June, 2022 but now the movie is postponed and the new release date is 29th July, 2022…