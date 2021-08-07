Thimmarusu wins over Ishq!

Thimmarusu and Ishq: Not a Love Story opened at the theatres on July 30th. The producers kept big hopes on the success of both the films but unfortunately, only Thimmarusu became a hit. The other film failed miserably at the box office.

Having a solid storyline is the major highlight of Ishq. The movie starts off on an interesting note and the entire first half showcases the characters and establishing them. However, the second half did not give enough high because of the poor narration.



The story changes into a different track in the film's second half and the genre soon will throw light on some episodes that leave the audience boring. The sudden twists in the plot line did not impress the audience.



'Ishq: Not A Love Story' is promoted as a perfect new age thriller but it failed to make it big at the box office.



Yesterday, SR Kalyanamandapam was released in theatres and it could do some magic at the box office. The openings are good so far.image.gif

