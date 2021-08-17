This is how Pooja Hegde deals the Gossips!

Pooja Hegde is one of the star heroines in the Indian film industry. The actress is currently one of the busiest heroines with a hand full of projects. Interestingly, she revealed the process of dealing with the gossips. For anyone in the glamour industry, the gossips are common to follow.

Pooja Hegde who was never into controversies has opened up on the same, saying that she will never feel the pressure for the same. She has also mentioned that she would not worry much about this gossips and will be ignoring them.

She also said that she will not respond unless there are some malicious reports to cross a border.

Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for Vijay's Tamil biggie 'Beast' and she is also a part of SSMB28.

It is an interesting way to deal the gossips than worrying about it. Way to go Pooja.