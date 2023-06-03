  • Menu
This is what 'Ahimsa' and 'Nenu Student Sir' collected on Day 1




A couple of Telugu films that were released last Friday and are having a slow run at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A couple of Telugu films that were released last Friday and are having a slow run at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Ahimsa," directed by Teja and featuring Abhiram Daggubati, and "Nenu Student Sir," starring Bellamkonda Ganesh. Two Telugu heroes brothers came on same day to try their luck.

“Nenu Student Sir!” is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office and the 1st day box office collections are 0.20 Cr India net approximately. Due to the positive reviews among yesterday releases, this ‘Swatimuthyam’ starrer may earn 0.25 Cr India net approximately on its second day.

Coming to “Ahimsa,” the film earned 0.40 Cr India net approximately on its first day and the collections may be reduced on second day due to a divide talk.

