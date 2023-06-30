This is what ‘SPY’ collected on Day 1

Hero Nikhil’s spy thriller, “Spy,” released yesterday amid a positive pre-release buzz. However, critics and movie lovers gave a thumbs down for the movie. But, despite the underwhelming response, “Spy” has had a solid outing at the ticket counters across the globe and turned out to be the biggest-ever opener in Nikhil’s career. Noted young editor Garry BH has made his directorial debut with “Spy.” The film has been produced on K Rajasekhara Reddy’s ED Entertainments banner. Ishwarya Menon is the leading lady.



As per the latest update, “Spy” collected over Rs 11.7 crore (Rs 6 crore share approx) at the global box office on its opening day. The film needs another Rs 12 crore share to reach its break even mark. Whether or not the film can utilize the long weekend holiday advantage to its fullest and break even in all centres remains to be seen. Incidentally, Spy’s Hindi version was not screened by the major multiplex chains due to their strict OTT release policy.