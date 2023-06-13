This is when Anand Deverakonda’s ‘Baby’ is hitting screens

“Baby” starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has very good buzz among movie enthusiasts with its chartbuster songs “O Rendu Meghalila,” “Premisthunna,” and “Devaraja.” SKN produced Baby under Mass Movie Makers, and Sai Rajesh is the director.



The latest grapevine is “Baby” is all set to hit the big screens in the second week of July. The film will most likely release on 14th July. The production has been completed. Currently, the makers are busy with the post-production works, which are happening at a brisk pace. Vijay Bulganin composed the tunes. Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana played crucial roles.