- Coast ready to green western Ghats region
- Minister Niranjan warn traders against selling cotton seeds at exorbitant prices
- Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Birth Right by Rainbow, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad gets JCI accreditation
- iHub-Data opens applications for UG engineering students
- Centre is making efforts to create jobs: Kishan Reddy
- Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
- Haryana to shift warehouses outside cities: Manohar Lal Khattar
- Jagan Promises Dearness relief to pensioners
- Telangana: IIIT Basar student dies by 'suicide'
- Guj Cyclone-Trains cancelled. Five Central Ministers positioned in Gujarat
This is when Anand Deverakonda’s ‘Baby’ is hitting screens
Highlights
“Baby” starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has very good buzz among movie enthusiasts with its chartbuster songs “O Rendu Meghalila,” “Premisthunna,” and “Devaraja.” SKN produced Baby under Mass Movie Makers, and Sai Rajesh is the director.
The latest grapevine is “Baby” is all set to hit the big screens in the second week of July. The film will most likely release on 14th July. The production has been completed. Currently, the makers are busy with the post-production works, which are happening at a brisk pace. Vijay Bulganin composed the tunes. Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana played crucial roles.
