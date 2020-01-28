Tollywood actor Ali to enter Hollywood

Hyderabad: Hollywood director Jagadeesh Daneti and Tollywood actor Ali have announced Hollywood ventures in New Delhi from the office of Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Jagadeesh, who recently created sensation through his Hollywood collaborations, has roped in Ali for his upcoming Hollywood ventures. The duo visited Prakash Javadekar on discussions regarding the projects and seeking permission for shooting at some critical locations in India.

The union minister appreciated Jagadeesh for his achievements and efforts towards Indo-American film collaborations. He also congratulated ace actor Ali and assured them to forward the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Ali expressed his keen interest and enthusiasm for the upcoming Hollywood debut. He praised Jagadeesh for being the Telugu-born first Indian filmmaker to enter Hollywood in full scale and for being an inspiration to many Hollywood enthusiasts.

He also thanked the union minister for extending his support and cooperation for the successful execution of the proposed Hollywood films through the Union government.

The projects are set to rope in the first of its kind Indo-Hollywood collaborations under the direction of Jagadeesh. He said there will be forthcoming announcements wherein the Hollywood elite are scheduled to visit India for some magnanimous announcements that are set to happen in February and March 2020. He said Ali's experience and expertise will drive certain subjects through execution and is privileged to be launching him in Hollywood.

Ali was already chosen, and many star heroes, actors and technicians are passing their names to enter Hollywood through Jagadeesh, who is set to reveal the projects.

Other Indian superstars will be a part of the Indo-American films being done in collaboration with Johnny Martin of Martini Films, Pink Jaguars Entertainment and other reputed Hollywood Production houses of the USA.