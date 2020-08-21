Tollywood: Allu Aravind shelves Ramayan 3D?

Tollywood: The massive success of Baahubali gave confidence to the producers to invest thousands of crores for a movie. Of late, the makers are focusing on our epics and are planning to make them as films. But things will not go as planned every time. A Malayalam producer announced Mahabharat with Mohanlal as the lead hero. On the other side, Allu Aravind made an announcement about Ramayan. Now, both the film remain shelved.

A couple of years back, a popular businessman announced the Mahabharat project with Mohanlal. He stated that the film will be made on a budget of Rs. 1000 crores. But it was shelved before going on the floors due to financial issues.

Recently, Allu Aravind announced the 3D project Ramayan. Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari and Mom fame Ravi Udyawar were roped in as directors. It didn't go on floors yet. Only a couple of days back, Prabhas announced the film Adipurush. Apparently, he is playing the role of Lord Rama in the movie. As Prabhas is already attempting it, Allu Aravind has now decided to back off, say the sources.