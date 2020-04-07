Tollywood: Allu Arjun eyes on Baahubali 2 Release Date

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on an exciting film under the direction of Sukumar. The film is yet to get a title. Mythri Movie Makers is the production house bankrolling the film. The makers might release the first look of the movie tomorrow, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. According to the latest reports in the filmnagar, Allu Arjun is now in plans to release the film on an important day.

If the buzz is true, the producers are planning to release the movie on 28th April 2021, which is the release date of Baahubali - The Conclusion. Allu Arjun initially wanted this new movie to release in this year itself. Considering the lockdown and other things in mind, Allu Arjun realized that he should not hurry things because things will take time to settle down.

Hence, the makers are now aiming for a Summer release. More details on the same will come out soon.