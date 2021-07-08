Tollywood: Bunch of films ready for release

With the ticket price issue getting resolved in Andhra Pradesh, the filmmakers are preparing for the release of back-to-back films in the Telugu states. There are a bunch of films waiting for a grand release in theatres.



Sekhar Kammula's 'Love Story', Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish', Kiran Abbavaram's 'SR Kalyana Mandapam' and Vishwaksen's 'Paagal' will be in the first lot to hit the screens. Most likely, the four films will have a release in theatres in August. By August, the government of Andhra Pradesh is also expected to announce full occupancy in theatres.



'Acharya', 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Pushpa' will release in between October and December. Films like 'Drushyam 2', 'Maestro', and 'Narappa' will release on streaming platforms.



The other small and medium budget films will be released between August and October.



An official confirmation on the release dates will be out soon.