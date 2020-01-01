Trending :
Tollywood Celebrates 'New Year 2020' With The New Posters From The Upcoming Movies

Tollywood Celebrates
Everyone welcomed the New Year 2020 with all the new hopes and joyous moments.

Everyone welcomed the New Year 2020 with all the new hopes and joyous moments. Definitely, 2019 left us with many memorable incidents and gave us a few blockbusters like Jersey, Oh Baby, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Gang Leader, F2, Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, Mallesham, NTR Mahanayakudu, Kathanayakudu, etc.

Now, the year 2020 is also giving us hopes with many upcoming movies. Rajamouli's 'RRR' is making all his fans to just go mad. And Rajinikanth is coming with his 'Darbar', Young actor Nithiin is also testing his luck with 'Bheeshma' and no need to say about 'Sarileru Neekevvaru & Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. Ravi Teja's Disco Raja, Ram's Red, Vijay's Master and Naga Shourya's Ashwathama are definitely going to make 2020 a memorable one.

Now, let us see the brand new posters of some of these movies…

A R Murugadoss directed 'Darbar' is definitely one of the most awaited movies of 2020. Starring Rajinikanth and Nayanathara, this movie is making all the superstar fans literally wait for January 9th. On the occasion of New Year, the makers of the movie Lyca Productions released two new posters.

In this poster, the lead pair Rajini and Nayanathara are seen laughing heart fully in a pleasant background.

In the second poster, Rajinikanth is seen in a complete Police avatar amidst myriads of guns. The tag line 'Let little toys play with toys' is making us have a winsome smile.

Next comes 'Aswathama'… This movie has Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pizrada in the lead roles. Touted to be an action entertainer, Shaurya looked extremely stylish in the new poster.

Will our 'Disco Raja' leave behind??? Absolutely a big no… Ravi Teja is creating a buzz on the internet with his upcoming movie 'Disco Raja'. Along with unique subject, the interesting teaser, lyrical song video, now the new poster is raising the expectations of the movie.

Ravi Teja is seen in an interesting background, smoking a cigar. His intense looks in a colourful shirt made us fall for this 'Idiot' guy.

The red movie is also making our eye on it. This movie has Ram as the lead actor and is directed by Kishore Tirumala. After a different genre movie Ismart Shankar, Ram is again coming up with another interesting drama. Here is the new poster from this movie… Have a look!

Another young hero cum producer Kalyan Ram is also gearing up for his next movie release. 'Enta Manchivadavura' is touted to be a complete comedy entertainer staring Mehreen as the female lead This movie is releasing on 15th January, so on the first day of New Year, the makers have dropped a new poster on the internet… Have a look!

Finally comes the classic movie 'Bharatheyudu 2'. Being the sequel of a blockbuster, it has one of the best actors of Indian film industry Kamal Hassan. Directed by Shankar this movie has loads and loads of expectations on it.

Here is the latest pic of the movie… Have a look!


Top