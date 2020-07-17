Tollywood: Nithiin is one of the popular heroes in Telugu who is currently enjoying the success to the fullest. With his last film Bheeshma doing well at the box-office, Nithiin is very happy. Nithiin is hoping to continue the same success for his next films too. Meanwhile, he reached 3 million mark on Twitter.

"3 million strong! Feeling so blessed! A Biggg thank you to all my amazing followers for being a part of my journey and showing me soooo much love!!" posted Nithiin on his Twitter profile.

On the work front, Nithiin has films ready to take to the floors but he is waiting for the normalcy in the film industry. Apart from that, Nithiin is also gearing up for his own wedding, that happens the month end. Nithiin is all set to marry Shalini this month. Both got engaged in February, this year.