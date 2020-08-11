Pawan wants to remake this Malayalam film in Telugu

Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The latest reports from the tinsel town suggest that Trivikram will helm this Telugu remake. Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role in it. Noted production house Sithara Entertainments has recently acquired the Telugu remake rights of the Malayalam hit film. The latest reports from the tinsel town suggest that Trivikram will helm this Telugu remake. Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role in it.

Ever since the remake got announced, the names of many heroes popped up as the leads. Actors like Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati and Balakrishna were considered for the lead roles. But none of them have signed the film. Now, it is being heard that Pawan Kalyan is keen on remaking the film. If Pawan is the lead, the producer wants to rope in Trivikram as the director. An official announcement will be made once the director and the actor sign the dotted lines.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Kohiyum featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. It released in February this year and went on the become a huge hit at the box office.