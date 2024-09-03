Tollywood rallies for flood relief with generous donations

The Telugu film industry (TFI) is once again demonstrating its commitment to helping during times of crisis. Known for stepping up during natural disasters and other significant challenges, many in the industry have made substantial donations for flood relief efforts in the past. Today, they are continuing that tradition as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana grapple with severe flooding.

Several prominent film stars have pledged financial support and other forms of assistance to aid the flood-affected regions. These contributions are directed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of both states, helping to bolster government efforts in managing the disaster.

Here’s a list of the donations announced so far:

Nandamuri Balakrishna: Rs 1 Crore

Jr NTR: Rs 1 Crore

Producers Radha Krishna, Naga Vamsi, and Director Trivikram: Rs 50 Lakh

Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Rs 30 Lakh

Ashwini Dutt: Rs 25 Lakh

Vishwak Sen: Rs 10 Lakh

The industry’s swift response highlights the solidarity and generosity of its members in times of need. As the flood situation continues to unfold, more donations from the film fraternity are expected, underscoring the community’s role in supporting and uplifting the affected regions.

The Telugu film industry's contributions are not just about financial aid; they also serve as a reminder of the responsibility that public figures and organizations have in times of crisis. As more industry members join the cause, the collective efforts will play a crucial role in helping save lives and rebuild communities in the flood-hit areas.



