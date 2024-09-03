Live
- Malta records second case of monkeypox in 2024
- South Africa's GDP slightly up in Q2
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on suspension of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's conviction in coal scam
- MP govt needs to evaluate Ayushman scheme implementation: Speaker
- Cong works for social transformation, BJP represents social stagnation: Venugopal after AICC meet
- PM Modi visits Brunei's Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque
- Delhi excise policy case: Court accepts Vijay Nair's bail bonds, issues order for release
- India’s talent pool in engineering R&D poised to solve world’s challenges: Mercedes-Benz
- MEIL responds to CM Chandrababu Naidu's call; Extends support to flood victims in Vijayawada
- Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee elected to Rajya Sabha
Tollywood rallies for flood relief with generous donations
The Telugu film industry (TFI) is once again demonstrating its commitment to helping during times of crisis. Known for stepping up during natural disasters and other significant challenges, many in the industry have made substantial donations for flood relief efforts in the past. Today, they are continuing that tradition as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana grapple with severe flooding.
Several prominent film stars have pledged financial support and other forms of assistance to aid the flood-affected regions. These contributions are directed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of both states, helping to bolster government efforts in managing the disaster.
Here’s a list of the donations announced so far:
Nandamuri Balakrishna: Rs 1 Crore
Jr NTR: Rs 1 Crore
Producers Radha Krishna, Naga Vamsi, and Director Trivikram: Rs 50 Lakh
Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Rs 30 Lakh
Ashwini Dutt: Rs 25 Lakh
Vishwak Sen: Rs 10 Lakh
The industry’s swift response highlights the solidarity and generosity of its members in times of need. As the flood situation continues to unfold, more donations from the film fraternity are expected, underscoring the community’s role in supporting and uplifting the affected regions.
The Telugu film industry's contributions are not just about financial aid; they also serve as a reminder of the responsibility that public figures and organizations have in times of crisis. As more industry members join the cause, the collective efforts will play a crucial role in helping save lives and rebuild communities in the flood-hit areas.