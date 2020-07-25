Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja wants to make his mark in film production. Ravi Teja has been planning to make his debut as a producer for a long time. Finally, he is said to be making the baby steps. With the support of Allu Aravind, Ravi Teja is in plans to debut as a producer on Aha platform.

Ravi Teja wants to produce movies but with the digital platforms getting popular, the actor shows interest to do web series as well. Ravi Teja can also make his debut with Netflix or Amazon but Allu Aravind locked him with Aha.

Already, a couple of scripts are in consideration for web series as well as OTT films. Most likely, Ravi Teja will make an announcement on the same soon.

Ravi Teja will encourage newcomers through the platform.