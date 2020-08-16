Alia and Mahesh. Meanwhile, Alia is also acting in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Now, the makers of RRR are worried whether this negativity will affect their film in the future. Many big wigs and star kids of Bollywood are facing flak after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The fans are so furious on them that they are going on a verge of boycotting the films of star kids. Recently, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 was released. This trailer got around 9 million dislikes on Youtube. Such is the hatred spread onand Mahesh. Meanwhile, Alia is also acting in SS Rajamouli's. Now, the makers of RRR are worried whether this negativity will affect their film in the future.

It is already known that Alia is playing a key role in RRR. She will romance Ram Charan in the movie. Earlier, fans are pretty excited about her inclusion in the movie. But now, the situation is different.

We have to see how Rajamouli balances this negativity and makes sure it doesn't affect his film. RRR features Jr. NTR in the other lead role.