Tollywood Young Hero Naga Shourya Wedding Date Gets Fixed

Tollywood's young actor Naga Shourya is in the best phase of his career. He is lined-up 4-5 interesting movies and is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs. Off late, exciting news is out from his side and it made all his fans joyous. He is soon getting hitched with his long-time girlfriend Anusha and the wedding will take place on 20th November, 2022 in Bangalore.

According to the sources, Anusha Shetty belongs to Kundapur and she is an ace interior designer. For the year 2019-2020, she is also honoured with 'The Best Designer Of The Year' award. She is also the winner of Karnataka State Winner as an architect.

The wedding card of the couple is also doing rounds on social media…

The wedding will take place on 20th November @ 11:25 AM at JW Lawns, Bangalore. All the invitees are suggested to come in the Indian traditional outfits!

Speaking about Naga Shourya's work front, he will be next seen in Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Police Vari Hecharika.

Recently he announced his 24th movie… Going with details of this film, the story, screenplay and direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.