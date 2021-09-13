Tollywood's Ace Actor Nani Says Shahid Kapoor's Hindi Version Of Jersey Movie Looks Promising

Tollywood's ace actor Nani recently treated his fans by releasing his latest movie Tuck Jagadish through the OTT platform. Although the movie is receiving mixed reviews, it is the best entertainer in this Covid-19 times. It is all known that Nani's blockbuster movie Jersey is being remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor as the lead actor. Thus, Nani spoke to the media about the movie and said, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey looks promising.

He started off saying, "Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures - the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something - I know it but not everyone can say it - I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn't say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out".

He also added, "Hundred percent. I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character."

He finally signed off saying, "Even if I wasn't an actor, and was into some other industry, I would have equally missed the theatre. Big screen entertainment will never ever go out of fashion, because that's how we have grown up. Just to sit together with 400 to 500 people, and share our emotions, expressions and reactions with everyone is a different ball game altogether. But now while the entire world is going through something, we should always adapt to our alternate options, and luckily we have great alternate options".

Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in the important roles. This movie is being produced by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake and Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani… He will be seen as a cricketer. A movie that is filled with complete emotions and stroke play, made the audience to love it to the core. It is a story of a middle-aged person who was once a cricketer but left his profession due to some personal issues. But later he had to revive his career for his son and eventually loses his life playing cricket.