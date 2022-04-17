Tollywood’s Young Hero Nikhil Siddhartha Announces His New Movie ‘Spy’

These days, be it directors or the actors, there are coming up with new ideas to entertain the audience of the big screens. Rather than the regular mass entertainers or the love tales, they are adding a tweak to them and are upping the excitement in the minds of the movie buffs. Even Tollywood's young actor Nikhil Siddhartha is also following the same formulas and also proved his mettle with his last movies. Already he is busy with Karthikeya 2 and 18 pages movies and now, he announced his next movie and surprised his fans.



Nikhil also shared the title of the movie and treated his fans by dropping the first look poster too on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "The sentinel is geared up for the Task! Unfolding & Presenting 𝐒𝐏𝐘 #SPY ATTACKING PAN INDIAN THEATRES this DASARA 2022 స్పై - स्पाई - ஸ்பை - ಸ್ಪೈ – സ്പൈ".

Nikhil looked terrific in the first look poster sporting in a black tee and denim pants teaming them with a leather jacket. Even the background showcasing the bullets made the poster worth watching. The title also looked unique as it is written in bold letters with guns, bullets and sniper guns.

With the announcement itself, the makers made it clear that the movie is going to be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie will be directed by Garry BH and it will be bankrolled by K Raja Shekhar Reddy under the ED Entertainments banner. This complete action thriller has Iswarya Menon as the lead actress. It also has an ensemble cast of Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, and Ravi Varma. Hollywood technician Julian Amaru Estrada is roped as the stunt master and he is all set to make us witness high-octane action sequences. Sricharan Pakala will render the soundtracks while Arjun Surisetty is the production designer. On the announcement day itself, the makers unveiled the release date. This movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the Dussehra festival this year!

Well, as said, Nikhil is all busy with 18 Pages and Karthikeya 2 movies. Speaking about the movie, 18 Pages is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. This film has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. Being a romantic comedy movie, it will hit the theatres this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022!

Karthikeya 2 movie is the sequel of the Karthikeya movie. Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran are the lead actors of this Chandoo Mondeti directorial. It deals with the supernatural mystery-thriller genre and has Swati Reddy, Rao Ramesh and Bollywood ace actor Anupam Kher in the prominent roles.