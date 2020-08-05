Trivikram to launch Wordsmith Productions?

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the top filmmakers in the country. The star director is currently working on a series of interesting projects. One of them is with Jr NTR. On the other side, he also got an offer from Aha to be on their panel of directors, to supervise and execute projects. is one of the top filmmakers in the country. The star director is currently working on a series of interesting projects. One of them is with Jr NTR. On the other side, he also got an offer from Aha to be on their panel of directors, to supervise and execute projects.

Also, there are reports that Trivikram Srinivas will start a new production house and make movies under Wordsmith Productions. But, we came to know that there is no truth in the same. Trivikram Srinivas is not going to start any new production house and he is focused on making feature films for theatrical releases.

Trivikram will continue his association with Haarika & Hassinee Creations and Sitara Entertainments.