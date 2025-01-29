TV Artists' Welfare is the Goal of 'GS Hari Panel'

Hyderabad: The elections for the Artists Association of Telugu Television (AATT) executive committee are set to take place on the 31st of this month. In this context, the GS Hari Panel members released their manifesto during a media conference held at the Film Chamber. They promised several benefits for Telugu television artists if their panel is elected.

GS Hari Panel Manifesto:

1. Only one non-Telugu artist will be allowed per Telugu TV serial.

2. Weekly shooting date blocking system will be revoked by negotiating with producers and channels.

3. Pensions for eligible underprivileged artists.

4. Increase in Mediclaim policy coverage from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

5. Efforts to establish a "TV Nagar" for artists in both Telugu states with the support of Nagababu.

6. Special protection for female members.

7. Government awards from both Telugu states to be extended to Telugu TV artists.

8. Efforts to secure white ration cards for eligible association members residing in Andhra Pradesh.

9. Conducting talent searches to bridge the gap between new Telugu artists and TV channels.

10. Implementation of the ESI scheme for artists.

11. Introduction of a Provident Fund scheme.

12. Ensuring work opportunities for every member.

Senior TV actor Vijay Yadav stated that the association was founded 27 years ago under the leadership of Vinod Bala, with the sole objective of ensuring the welfare of TV artists. He highlighted that their association owns an exclusive building and has resolved numerous issues of artists over the years, including facilitating Mediclaim policies. He emphasized that their primary goal has always been to provide opportunities for Telugu artists. During the pandemic, they worked alongside Chiranjeevi’s trust and then-minister Srinivas Yadav to provide essential aid to artists. He urged members to elect the competent GS Hari Panel with a significant majority, ensuring continued welfare for TV artists.

GS Hari, the panel’s presidential candidate, shared his personal journey, stating that he once thought his acting career had ended, but the television industry revived it. He expressed gratitude to Vijay Yadav and Vinod Bala for their support and praised their dedication to helping artists at any hour of need. He mentioned that during the COVID-19 crisis, their association, with the backing of Chiranjeevi and Talasani Srinivas, ensured the delivery of essential goods to artists. He vowed to work tirelessly for the betterment of the industry if elected.

General Secretary candidate Guttikonda Bhargav officially released the manifesto and urged members to vote for their panel with a strong majority.

The media conference, led by senior TV actor Vijay Yadav, was attended by GS Hari (presidential candidate), Bhargav Guttikonda (general secretary candidate), Chennupati Subbarao (treasurer candidate), Ramjagan (executive vice president candidate), vice president candidates GS Shashank, Krishna Kishore, and Umadevi, organizing secretary candidates Bank Srinivas and Deepti Vajpayee, joint secretary candidates Meka Ramakrishna, Vikas, and Deepa Durgampudi, along with women's EC member candidates Raga Madhuri, Lirish, Mahati Rizwan, Lakshmishree, and EC member candidates Balaji, Shivakumar Kamuni, Vijay Reddy, Dwarakesh, Muralikrishna Reddy, Gopikar, and Muralikrishna, along with many TV actors.