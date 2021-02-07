Uday Shankar's Kshana Kshanam First Look released!

We have seen been going through a flood of updates as the gates of Film Industry have re-opened again. With 100% occupancy allowed all over, every film team that waited patiently over past year found the new lease of life to bring their product out into the market.

Joining the likes of Allu Arjun's "Pushpa", Megastar Chiranjeevi's "Acharya", Mismatch film hero Uday Shankar's next movie team have also released first look poster. Famous director, Maruthi Dasari released the poster and the team announced the title of their film to be Kshana Kshanam.

Jia Sharma is acting as the leading lady in this film along with Music Directors Koti and Raghu Kunche. Mannam Chandramouli and Doctor Varlu are producing the film. Karthik Medikonda is directing this edge of the seat thriller.

Maruthi Dasari said that he loved the concept and the first look poster. He wished the team great luck and success at the box office. Director Karthik thanked Maruthi for launching the first look and said that the movie will be a gritty suspense thriller with a realistic approach.

Hero Uday Shankar revealed that the movie is a dark comedy and he exclaimed that the movie will be a laugh riot while the suspense will thrill audiences at theaters. Roshan Saluri is giving music to this film and Shruthi Singh, Ravi Prakash, Giftan are playing other important roles in the film.