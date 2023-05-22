Unanimous Response to the 'Just a Minute' teaser!

Abhishek Pacchipala, Nazia Khan, Vineesha and Ishita starrer in the film 'Just a Minute'. Dr Dharmapuri Prakash is producing this film along with the Red Swan Entertainments banner. Purna Yashwant is the Director. The film is in the censor works after the post-production work has been completed. Recently the teaser of this movie was released. Everyone who saw this teaser gave a nice appreciation. Best wishes to the film team. The film is getting ready to release in theatres soon.

Producers of the director said, "It is an entertaining film with a good love story. Abhishek Pacchipala, who became popular with the movie 'Edu Chepala Katha', gave a good performance as the hero. He chooses different genres of stories for each film. He entertained entertainment with 'Eedu Chepapa Katha' and family drama with the movie 'WiFi'. Now he will be entertained with the film as a comedy and love entertainer. Jabardast Phani's comedy will be the highlight. The teaser is getting a good response. SK Baji who became popular with 'Bullet Bundi' has given the music for this film. Sixteen-year-old Rayyan Mohammed has scored the title track of this film. The four songs in it are impressive. Currently, the sensor is in the works. We will release the film soon,' he said.

Actors

Abhishek Pachipala

Nazia Khan

Jabardast phani

Vinisha

Duvwas Mohan

Satish Saripalli

Prakash Adda

Nagireddy

Khushi

Technical experts

Story screenplay

Arshad Tanveer

Dialogues

Abhishek is green

Fani Jabardast

Arshad Tanveer

Lyrics

Rambabu Gosala

Music

SK Baji

Singers

Vishnu Priya

Mohan Bhogaraju

Swarag kirtan

Hemanth

Associate Editor - Associate Director

Karthik Dharmapuri

Art

Rajasekhar Ippakayala

Choreographer

Kalyan Ram

Cinematographer

Amir

editing

Durga Narasimha

Executive Producer

Such is Surisree

PRO: Madhu VR

Producers

Red Swan Entertainment

& Dr. Prakash Dharmapuri

Directed by: Purnas Yashwant