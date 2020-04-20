Uppena is better than 96: Vijay Setupathi

Tollywood: 96 is one of the movies that became a big hit all over the country. Starring Vijay Setupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, the film has become a big hit. But, the actor thinks that his next film Uppena is a better film than 96. The film's director Buchi Babu has revealed this recently to a website. While talking to the director, Vijay Setupathi told that Uppena will be a better film than 96.

Vijay Setupathi also hoped that the movie will do a lot of talking across the nation, post the release. Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu, the former associate of Sukumar. The movie stars Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty in the leads. Vijay allocated bulk dates for the movie and they finished the shoot successfully on time.

Mythri Movie Makers is the production house that bankrolls the film.