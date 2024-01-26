‘Utsavam’ first look leaves positive impact

“Utsavam,” an upcoming Telugu film written and directed by Arjun Sai, takes center stage with its lead actors Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra, backed by the financial support of Suresh Patil from Hornbill Pictures. The film has once again captured attention as the makers officially reveal the first look poster.





The captivating image features Dilip Prakash seated amidst various theatrical props on the floor, holding the Nataraja idol in one hand and a crown in the other. His exuberant expression reflects a profound passion for the art, creating a visually pleasing impact. Accompanied by the caption "The Show Must Go On," the first look provides a tantalizing glimpse into the plot's essence. The teaser for Utsavam is set to premiere on January 28, 2024, at 11:34 AM.



Utsavam's storyline revolves around the revival of theater plays, focusing on the life of Krishna (Dilip), a resolute individual committed to breathing life back into theaters. Alongside his love interest Rama (Regina), he faces challenging situations fueled by an unwavering love for his father, portrayed by Prakash Raj (Abhimanyu Narayan), and a profound respect for the art. As Krishna navigates his emotions for Rama, he emerges as a steadfast beacon of hope for the revival of theaters and stage plays, holding the destiny of numerous artists in his hands.

Promising a complete family entertainer, Utsavam blends emotions, love, and entertainment seamlessly. The ensemble cast includes Nasser, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Ali, Prema, L.B. Sriram, Anish Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Amani, and Sudha. Rasool Ellore and Anup Rubens handle cinematography and music, respectively, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao serves as the editor, contributing to the film's promising artistic tapestry.