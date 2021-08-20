Vaishnav Tej's 'Konda Polam' teaser review

Supreme star Sai Tej's younger brother Vaishnav Tej marked his debut as a hero with 'Uppena' directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film turned out to be a super hit at the box-office.

Vaishnav Tej who played the role of a village guy has impressed with the audience with his performance in his debut movie itself. Now, the actor is all set to test his luck with his second film titled as 'Konda Polam'. Ace director Krish Jagarlamudi wielded the megaphone for this project. South starlet Rakul Preet Singh played the female lead in the movie. The entire shooting of the film took place in forest and today the makers have released the teaser of the film. The 30 seconds video showcased Vaishnav Tej aiming at the villains with his rope. The actor is looking handsome in his village look. The makers have already wrapped up the shooting of the film but are yet to announce the release date.

Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under First Frame Entertainments banner are pooling resources for this project. MM Keeravani is scoring music for the film.



