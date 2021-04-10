Vakeel Saab: Fans thrilled with Thaman's work

Vakeel Saab is a new movie in the theatres that is entertaining the audiences big time. Pawan Kalyan played the lead role in the film. Ananya nagalla, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali played the leading ladies in the movie. Directed by Sriram Venu, the film is produced by Dil Raju. Everyone associated with the film is getting praises and music director S Thaman is one among them.

Thaman is the sensational music composer who has worked with many star heroes in the past and this is the first time that he worked for a film starring Pawan Kalyan. Thaman promised a successful audio album to one and all and as promised, he delivered a chartbuster album to the fans.

Also, Thaman thrilled the fans with his fantastic background score in the film that standout as the best today on the big screen. The fans are enjoying Thaman's score for the elevation scenes in the film. If there is one person who deserves all the success, it is surely Thaman, for Vakeel Saab.