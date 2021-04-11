Vakeel Saab registers a new record in Guntur

Tollywood: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab released yesterday in theatres. The film has scored a big hit and the fans are thrilled to witness the amazing performance of the movie at the box-office. The film created huge records in many centers including Guntur.



The latest buzz is that Vakeel Saab scored a share of 3.95 Cr on the first day of release. It is the highest for Pawan Kalyan's film in the city and the film is also All-time 9th highest opening in Guntur.

In Guntur, some theatres which have sold tickets for more than 100/- have refunded the additional amount. From today onwards ticket Price is 100/-. Political interference has reached its peak say the analysts.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Thaman S is the music director of the film. The film released yesterday.